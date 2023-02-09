Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 10,335 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

