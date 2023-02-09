Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Director Berman Bridget Ryan Sells 1,050 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $232.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.28. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

