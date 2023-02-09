Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Director Sells $243,012.00 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $232.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average of $175.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

