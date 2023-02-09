Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 405 ($4.87) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.81) price objective on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

LON AT opened at GBX 311 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 315.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.15. Ashtead Technology has a twelve month low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 346.70 ($4.17). The company has a market capitalization of £247.49 million and a PE ratio of 3,455.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.

In other Ashtead Technology news, insider Tony Durrant acquired 10,000 shares of Ashtead Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £31,700 ($38,105.54).

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

