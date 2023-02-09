Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Barclays

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.19) to GBX 112 ($1.35) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

