Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 49,563 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 8.4 %

AUR opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,386,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,431,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.