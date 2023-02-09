Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $239.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $7,152,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $221.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.84. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $251.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

