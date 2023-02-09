Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 293.77% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. Analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

