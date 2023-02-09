Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 293.77% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. Analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

