Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

