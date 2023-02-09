AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVEO opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 81.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

