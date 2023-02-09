AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $60.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $62.19 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.