Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 263,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 620,648 shares.The stock last traded at $178.68 and had previously closed at $195.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,827 shares of company stock valued at $66,476,261 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

