Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZTA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Azenta stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Azenta has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $93.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Azenta by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

