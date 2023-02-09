Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.88.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

