Barclays Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $53.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

