Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIRI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.