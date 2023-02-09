Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 6,523 shares.The stock last traded at $30.50 and had previously closed at $30.26.

Belite Bio Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

