BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 230911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,237.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 84,056 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

