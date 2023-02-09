Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.95. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 9,596,499 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Berkshire Grey Trading Down 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter worth about $6,461,740,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Berkshire Grey by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 218,859 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berkshire Grey by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

