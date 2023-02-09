BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 6.2%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.73. 3,289,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,757,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 10.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $767.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 139.45% and a negative return on equity of 383.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigBear.ai Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $2,953,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.