BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down to $11.94

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $11.48. BigCommerce shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 43,114 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.
BigCommerce Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
