Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Stock Performance

Biocept stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

