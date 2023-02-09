BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 169,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,889 shares of company stock worth $2,661,560. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $931.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

