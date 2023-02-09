BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Raised to $38.00 at Mizuho

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.44.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTAI opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $931.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $33.59.

Insider Activity

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,889 shares of company stock worth $2,661,560 over the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 157,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 48,560 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

See Also

