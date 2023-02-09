Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00.

BKH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.60.

Black Hills Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,315,000 after buying an additional 178,522 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

