Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

