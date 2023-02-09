Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down to $13.86

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $12.40. Blink Charging shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 1,996,666 shares trading hands.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 177.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 58,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

