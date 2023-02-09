Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 55.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 96.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 158,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 41.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 522,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

