Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BDNNY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

