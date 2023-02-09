Boston Beer’s (SAM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.47.
SAM stock opened at $369.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.03. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $454.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 172.87 and a beta of 1.05.
Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.
