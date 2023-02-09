Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BYD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.20.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BYD opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,201,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,245,598.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at $863,555,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,201,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,837 shares of company stock valued at $22,876,876. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

