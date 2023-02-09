BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $53.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 603 ($7.25) to GBX 636 ($7.65) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.69.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BP has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76.

BP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BP

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BP by 63.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

