Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

