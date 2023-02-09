Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHF. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.29.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 886,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 213,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.