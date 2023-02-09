BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target Cut to $7.90 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.10 to $7.90 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BrightView from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

NYSE:BV opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $659.97 million, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. BrightView has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BrightView by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BrightView by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

