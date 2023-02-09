BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Down to $8.34

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $7.76. BrightView shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 53,313 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.97 million, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.72 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BrightView by 978.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of BrightView by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,952,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 715,442 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BrightView by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.