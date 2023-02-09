Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 176,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brinker International Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

NYSE:EAT opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $44.03.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

