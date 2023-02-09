Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $37.50

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWENGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWEN. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $32.78 on Monday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

