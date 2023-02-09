Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $37.50

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWEN. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $32.78 on Monday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

