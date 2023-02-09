Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$62.00

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$53.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

