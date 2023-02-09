Brokerages Set GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) PT at $43.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEAGF. Barclays downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

