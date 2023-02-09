Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) PT at $15.75

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.96 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,606 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,682 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Stories

