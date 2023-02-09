Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 129.40

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 129.40 ($1.56).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.50) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 122.15 ($1.47) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.51. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 755.63.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

