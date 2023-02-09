Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.31.

BMO stock opened at $101.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,631,000 after buying an additional 8,418,353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,302,000 after buying an additional 1,595,950 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

