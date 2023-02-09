Brokers Issue Forecasts for StoneX Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for StoneX Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 21.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $460,782.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,259.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,707,765. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

