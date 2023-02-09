Brokers Set Expectations for Valvoline Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VVV opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,786 shares of company stock worth $622,611 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

