Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Brunswick by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brunswick by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.