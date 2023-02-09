BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 135 at UBS Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.62) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 265 ($3.19) to GBX 275 ($3.31) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.64) to GBX 230 ($2.76) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.22) to GBX 155 ($1.86) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.44.

BT Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

