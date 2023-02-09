C4 Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $290.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.15. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

