Cadence Bank (CADE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE):

2/2/2023 – Cadence Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Cadence Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Cadence Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Cadence Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

