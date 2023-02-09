California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,913 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $83,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group Profile

Shares of AIG opened at $60.97 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

